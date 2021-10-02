Dear McKoy: My Mother’s Boyfriend Damaged My Cervix

Dear McKoy: I had sex with my mother’s boyfriend and damaged my cervix. I didn’t expect him to have such a huge size for his age and now I have to be lying to my mother that I’m only feeling period cramps. The doctor looked at me funny when I told her that I started feeling pain after having sex with someone who has a huge penis. She said my cervix is bruised so now I’m being treated. I do not know how my mother is managing that, but she somehow seems happier than when she was with my father. I became attracted to her new man as soon as they started dating and made him aware. He said he liked me too and we started sexting till we ended up to this point. Never again. It was the most painful sex ever.

G.T.

Dear G.T.: I guess life rewarded you early for doing such a selfish thing. I trust you’ll never do this with anybody else’s partner. Get well soon and stay out of trouble.

Ask Dear McKoy