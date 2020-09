Dear McKoy, I hope you are doing well. As for me, my conscience is eating me alive because I am in a secret relationship with my mother-in-law. It all started when my girlfriend of two years finally brought me home to her parents. My girl is beautiful, smart and ambitious and she comes from a good home.

Her parents have been married for 20 years and that is something I always dreamed of achieving. When I first met her mother, I immediately saw where her daughter got her looks from. For a woman in her 50s, she looks very young and she is extremely sexy and gentle. One night, I was spending the night at their house with my girl.

We all sat in the living room watching TV when I realized that my mother-in-law kept brushing her hand on my thigh. The room was dark, so no one noticed what was happening. Later that night, I got up to use the bathroom and when I was returning to my girlfriend’s room, my mother-in-law stopped me and led me back into the bathroom.

She began stroking my penis and it turned me on until eventually, we started kissing and one thing led to another and we had a “quickie”. It was one of the most amazing experiences. Since then, we have been hooking up secretly. She even sends me lunch at work sometimes.

I feel guilty when I see her husband or when I am with my girlfriend, but this woman is just the total package for me. I do not know what to do.

Please advise.

M.J.

Dear M.J.