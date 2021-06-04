Dear McKoy: My most memorable sex experience

Dear McKoy,

I’m not asking for help or advice today, I just wanted to share my most memorable sex experience with you. Last week, I followed my side man to his farm in St. Elizabeth and I don’t know what came over us but we got extra horny. We ended up stripping in the fields and having sex right there. The sun was beating down on us but our sex was hotter (wink wink) I came about 4 times and I sucked his penis until he released all over my face too. When I got home my boyfriend was wondering how I was so happy. He thought I went out with friends but he didn’t know I had the most amazing day ever. Definitely doing it again.

-Anonymous.

Dear Anonymous,

All I can say is be careful. You are an adult and can make your own choices but don’t be too reckless.

McKoy

