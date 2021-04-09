Dear McKoy: My marriage is toxic and I want to get out

Dear Mckoy.

I am in a very bad situation right now. I live with my two kids and their father. Over the past months, I am losing interest in this man. I have no sex drive anymore at all. I do not know why but I’m getting tired of him. I love my two kids and I never wish to have them separated from their father but I can’t stay with him everything is fading. He does not trust me at all. I can’t go anywhere and feel safe he would say bad things gonna happen to me etc. Whenever I go on the road he calls every second and expect me to stay on the phone and talk. He oftentimes took up my pho e and searches it but still finds nothing cause I’m not cheating I am tired of proving to this man that I am not cheating. He is very nagging and every little argument he tells me to s=%& my mother and other stuffs which hurts me a lot. He keeps pushing me away from him as I have no more feelings for him. I talk to him about it and he said he will not change his ways. Now I want to leave him but if I do I would have nowhere to go no family or anyone. I hate when my kids see these kinds of behavior. I really don’t know what to do.

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

You need to find a place to rent even temporarily until you’re more stable. You cannot stay in such a toxic environment. What if he hurts you? The man sounds obsessive and irrational and no relationship is ever worth your peace or life. As soon as you can, please leave. Leave as quietly and peacefully as you can. If you think you need the police to get involved, make them accompany you so you can get out. My prayers are with you.

McKoy