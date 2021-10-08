Dear McKoy: My Man Wont Cum Unless I Suck His Toes

Dear McKoy: I recently started seeing this guy, and we’ve had sex a few times. He’s very nice and gives me money, but the only thing is he cannot cum unless I suck just toes. I’ve never been into that but I need him to be satisfied so I keep getting money. The last time I did it, his feet smelled so bad and I almost vomited. I didn’t know how to tell him, although I’m sure he knew. I have to literally suck them like I’m sucking a lollipop for him to be pleased. I’ve never been with anybody that didn’t cum from penetration or oral sex. I don’t know how much longer I can keep this up. I could swear my mouth smelled bad after I finished the last time. What do you think I should do?

-C.E.
Dear C.E.: Tell him that you’re uncomfortable with it and see if you can come to a compromise. Sex should be enjoyable for both parties. It doesn’t make sense you’re uncomfortable. Hopefully, he understands and you can both indulge in stuff you both enjoy.
