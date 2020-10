Dear McKoy: My man is too soft – I hope you are doing okay. I’m writing with a lot of frustration cause my man is not too much of a man. When we first got together, he was so rough but knew how to be sweet. He would choke me and tie me up and all sorts of things in the bedroom, but nowadays he’s so boring and gentle. He doesn’t even argue with me when I cuss. I want the old him back. I want to be gripped and given hardcore sex until I cry or tap out. I want to be sore for days and orgasm until I’m dehydrated. His gentleness isn’t it at all! I’ve told him many times and he just ignores me. One time he even started to cry when I was cussing him. That’s sooo unattractive to me.

If he continues I’m going to get a sideman to satisfy me because I’m tired of talking. I wanted a family with this man but I don’t know anymore. Can you give me any tips to make him more aggressive again? I would really appreciate it.

T.E.

Dear T.E.,

Did you try to find out if the man has any emotional problems that has caused him to become so withdrawn? Women often overlook a man’s feelings and if he expresses them by crying, they’re labeled as soft. Please stop it and have a conversation with him. It’s not always about you and your sexual needs. Before you consider cheating, try fixing your home.

Be a responsible, mature woman.