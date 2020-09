Dear McKoy: I am writing to you because I am stuck in a dilemma and don’t know what to do. I am in my mid-twenties, and my boyfriend is in his early thirties.

We have been together for almost a year and he has been taking care of me financially since I lost my job earlier this year due to COVID-19 cuts. For the most part, he is a good man, the only issue is our sex life. McKoy, this man has a very small penis which makes sex very unsatisfactory.

I can count the number of times he has made me climax by penetration. Things are so bad! Every time I try to talk to him about it or use some form of foreplay to spice up our life, he argues until I eventually just leave him be.

To make things worse, he refuses to give me oral sex to try and compensate for his inability to please me with his penis, but he expects me to give him. Sometimes, we are in a drive-thru and he will just pop it out and ask me to “please him”. If I don’t, he malices me.

I don’t necessarily have a problem doing it because it kinda turns me on, but the issue is that I do not get any pleasure from him. I told one of my friends about it and she said I should find a sideman to satisfy my sexual needs and keep my main man for the money.

She even went as far as introducing me to a guy. He is really cute, he drives and based on photos, he has a decent size penis that looks like it could do the trick, Every time I talk to him I am tempted to meet up and “test out his tool”, but I am afraid of getting caught by my man. I cannot afford to lose my money.

Please tell me what to do

P. M.

Dear P.M.

I can understand why you are confused. Your man seems very selfish when it comes to sex which is unfair to you. My advice is that you try to seek employment. I know times are hard but you need some sort of independence because your man is holding your dependency over your head. As it relates to the guy you just met, do not be so quick to sleep with him. Take the time to know him before you make a decision. who knows, maybe you can even work on building a relationship.