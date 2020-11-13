Dear McKoy: My man is pressuring me for oral sex

Dear McKoy: My man is pressuring me for oral sex - Mckoy's News
Dear McKoy: My man is pressuring me for oral sex– I am a Christian girl who has been dating my boyfriend for six months. I’m not going to lie, I have fornicated and I keep asking for forgiveness each time because I feel guilty afterwards.

The sex is great, but my problem is that my man keeps trying to force me to suck his penis.I personally think it’s disgusting and an even bigger abomnation than what we’re already doing but he says it’s the trend these days and he will cheat or leave if I don’t give in.

I love him because he’s generally sweet and gives me money for everything so I don’t want to lose him, but I cannot find myself doing oral.

One night I was asleep and felt something on my face and when I looked, he was trying to push his penis in my mouth. Honestly, it felt like rape. I don’t know what to do. I don’t want him to go but I just cannot do oral. Any advice?
Y.R.
Dear Y.R.,
If this man loves and respects you, he will not force you to do anything you’re not comfortable with. If he keeps pressuring and threatening, maybe it’s time to respect yourself and take your dignity and walk away from that relationship.
McKoy 
