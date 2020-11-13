Dear McKoy: My man is pressuring me for oral sex– I am a Christian girl who has been dating my boyfriend for six months. I’m not going to lie, I have fornicated and I keep asking for forgiveness each time because I feel guilty afterwards.
The sex is great, but my problem is that my man keeps trying to force me to suck his penis.I personally think it’s disgusting and an even bigger abomnation than what we’re already doing but he says it’s the trend these days and he will cheat or leave if I don’t give in.
I love him because he’s generally sweet and gives me money for everything so I don’t want to lose him, but I cannot find myself doing oral.