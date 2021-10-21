Dear McKoy: My Man is Climaxing Too Quickly

Dear McKoy: I’ve noticed that my man is climaxing way sooner than he usually does. He was the type to go up to an hour sometimes, but these days, the most I can get is 10 minutes. I don’t even cum anymore. Once he does, he stops and falls asleep. I don’t understand why the drastic change when he’s still a young man. He knows I’m displeased but hasn’t done much to change that and sex toys don’t work for me. I don’t even want to consider the possibility of cheating because I love him but I don’t want to continue like this. Is there anyway I can get him to go long again?

-L.M.

Dear L.M.: Encourage him to see a doctor to make sure everything is right in his body. There may be a health issue or maybe you simply get him very excited and he can’t help himself. Either way, get it checked out.

McKoy