Dear McKoy: My Man is Climaxing Too Quickly

Dear McKoy: I’ve noticed that my man is climaxing way sooner than he usually does. He was the type to go up to an hour sometimes, but these days, the most I can get is 10 minutes. I don’t even cum anymore. Once he does, he stops and falls asleep. I don’t understand why the drastic change when he’s still a young man. He knows I’m displeased but hasn’t done much to change that and sex toys don’t work for me. I don’t even want to consider the possibility of cheating because I love him but I don’t want to continue like this. Is there anyway I can get him to go long again?

-L.M.
Dear L.M.: Encourage him to see a doctor to make sure everything is right in his body. There may be a health issue or maybe you simply get him very excited and he can’t help himself. Either way, get it checked out.
McKoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com