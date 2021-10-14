Dear McKoy: My Man is a Gangster But My Father Wants Me to Marry a Christian

Dear McKoy: My father is a pastor and he has always wanted me to marry a young man who he believes had Christian values. I believe in God, and as much as possible try to follow His teachings, however, I’ve fallen in love with a bad man. He is part of a popular gang and is second in command to the ‘don’. This man gives me as much money as I want and spoils me and the sex is rough, but it feels good. I really like him because he’s kind, understanding, and knows how to hold a conversation. My father would never approve of us and that is what is killing me. There’s a guy in our church who my father wants me to date, but I don’t like him at all. He’s too much of a nerd and he’s very annoying. His whole personality is annoying. I want to have my relationship out loud but I know my family would disown me. What should I do?

-G.G.

Dear G.G.: I am not telling you that it is wrong to love the ‘bad man’ but it never pays off to be with these people. You can get caught up in their wrongs. If anything, the best thing I can do is encourage you to encourage that man to leave the gangster lifestyle alone. Please be very wise about what you’re doing.

McKoy