Dear McKoy: My Man is a Gangster But My Father Wants Me to Marry a Christian
Dear McKoy: My father is a pastor and he has always wanted me to marry a young man who he believes had Christian values. I believe in God, and as much as possible try to follow His teachings, however, I’ve fallen in love with a bad man. He is part of a popular gang and is second in command to the ‘don’. This man gives me as much money as I want and spoils me and the sex is rough, but it feels good. I really like him because he’s kind, understanding, and knows how to hold a conversation. My father would never approve of us and that is what is killing me. There’s a guy in our church who my father wants me to date, but I don’t like him at all. He’s too much of a nerd and he’s very annoying. His whole personality is annoying. I want to have my relationship out loud but I know my family would disown me. What should I do?