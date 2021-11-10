Dear McKoy: My Man Got My Best Friend Pregnant and I am Pregnant as Well
Dear McKoy: I am 5 months pregnant and I found out that my “best friend” is also pregnant for my boyfriend. All along I thought she was pregnant for her man but I found messages between them about clinic appointments and baby items etc. All this time when he was telling me he can’t afford everything for our baby and I have to meet him halfway, it’s because he’s cutting my money in half to give her. She never told me she and her boyfriend separated. I found that out via messages as well. She’s my man’s full blown side chick. I am yet to say anything to him about it because I’m not sure what approach to take but it’s killing me softly. I want to burn him up in his sleep and murder her too, but I can’t. I am so confused, hurt and angry. How should I go about letting him know that I know.