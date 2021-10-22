Dear McKoy: My Man Got His Side Woman Pregnant
Dear McKoy: My man has gotten his side piece pregnant and has since sifted further from me. I knew about her but tolerated it because I’m financially dependent on him. Now, it seems he might leave me and I feel stupid. I feel used and played. She’s younger and gorgeous so I can see the attraction but he told me he didn’t want kids with me so I’m not sure what changed his mind. I have been crying nonstop and I don’t know what to do. Please help me to get through this by giving me some advice because I want to poison both of them. People think being uptown is glamorous, but we’re hardly ever happy as wives.