Dear McKoy: My Man Got His Side Woman Pregnant

Dear McKoy: My man has gotten his side piece pregnant and has since sifted further from me. I knew about her but tolerated it because I’m financially dependent on him. Now, it seems he might leave me and I feel stupid. I feel used and played. She’s younger and gorgeous so I can see the attraction but he told me he didn’t want kids with me so I’m not sure what changed his mind. I have been crying nonstop and I don’t know what to do. Please help me to get through this by giving me some advice because I want to poison both of them. People think being uptown is glamorous, but we’re hardly ever happy as wives.

-M.B.

Dear M.B.: If he wants to let you go, let him go. Better will come. When people can walk away from you, let them walk away. They’re not meant for you. Seek comfort in trusted friends and family. You will bounce back.

McKoy