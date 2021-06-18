Dear McKoy: My man asked me to finger his anus

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

I was having sex with my man and he asked me to finger his anus in order to cum. He never made such a weird request before and I was kinda turned off because the smell is not nice. I did it for about a minute until I felt like he wanted to defecate so I pulled out quickly (how ironic) and he orgasmed so heavily. I had never seen him like that. I do not know how to feel about it. I don’t know where he developed such a weird fetish but I do not like it. We have not had sex since and I’m not interested. Do you think I’m wrong?

R.O.

Dear R.O.,

You can’t ignore the elephant in the room forever. Please talk to him when you are ready. Seek clarity and find a common ground. I hope this all works out.

McKoy

Koy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....