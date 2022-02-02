Dear McKoy: My Love For Porn Replaces My Husband

Dear McKoy: I have been married to My husband for 8 years. He is a genuinely awesome man and we are in love.

At first, our sex life was awesome until he started putting work first. I would get lonely and bored because we do not have any kids. I was playing around on my phone when I decided to watch some porn. The next thing I know is my hand found inside my panty and I got a huge orgasm. I started doing it once per week.

My husband over working hard was getting to me very much and so I started finding comfort on my phone. The feeling I got masturbating to the porn videos got more and more intense and I started doing it more often.

It got to the point where I no longer have desires for him sexually. If I get horny, I go and watch my porn collection. The pleasure I get from them is way above what I have ever encountered with my husband. He thinks I am cheating on him and is planning to leave me.

Anonymous

Dear Miss: If you really love your husband and value your marriage, you need to get it back. You need to talk with your husband about your obsession and what lead you to that path. You need to get therapy to break that obsession. All the best.

Ask Dear McKoy