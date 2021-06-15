Dear McKoy: My landlord gave me an STI

Dear McKoy,

I started to have sex with my landlord a few months ago because I can no longer afford to pay him in cash. I lost my job and it’s been hard to find another one. I didn’t necessarily mind because it was enjoyable, but he gave me an STI and now I am angry at him and myself. I am angrier at myself cause I should have known better. Now I have to find money for medication. He said he didn’t know anything about it but for some reason, I do not believe him. I just need some words of encouragement because this is very disheartening.

F.H.

Dear F.H.,

I do hope you can find a job soon but in the meantime I would encourage you to stay with relatives or friends to avoid giving your body away. Please take your medication on time and stay safe. This too will pass. Don’t beat yourself up too much.

McKoy