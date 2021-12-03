Dear Mckoy: My Kittens Love My Buttered Front

Dear Mckoy: I used to hear that prisoners always have butter because cats love butter, but I never fully understood.   I am a 65 years old woman who is very adventurous so I got a cat and buttered my vagina (front).  The cat started licking away; I could not believe it.  The butter makes it very slippery and adds moisture; it brought on a different type of great feeling. Those orgasms were something else.  I now have 6 kitties who lick me one per day.  The only thing is that you have to get them tamed before.  By the way my Kittens are females (humans) between 18 and 21 years old.

Jes

Dear Jes: Upon reading this, I must say I was extremely frightened because I was wondering what about rabbies and tetanus; then your ending made me breathe.

This sounds like you have to visit the gynecologist very regular. To each his own, remember to practice safe sex always.

 

