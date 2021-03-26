Dear McKoy: My In-Laws hate me

Dear McKoy,

My father-in-law and his sister have been trying to get me out of the family since the day my boyfriend (now husband) introduced me. I don’t know what it is about me that they can’t stand. They did not even come to our wedding. My husband keeps saying I should ignore them and how I’m married to him, not them, but it’s really hard to be around them. The environment is toxic. They criticize everything. My mother-in-law is nicer and always defends me but it always leads to an argument between her and her husband. I am pregnant and the man is going to ask my husband if he’s sure the baby is his. This is not what I imagined my in-laws to be like. My aunt-in-law is like a witch. She is plainly mean to me all the time, for no reason; no matter how I try to be nice to her. I don’t know what else to do.

F.L.

Dear F.L.,

If possible, please stay away from them. If you do not have to be at their house, (assuming you live in a marital home) please don’t go. Focus on your marriage and your baby. Remember people’s treatment of you is a projection of their own insecurities. Don’t beat yourself up. 

Best wishes.

McKoy

