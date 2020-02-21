Dear Mckoy: My Husband Wants Children But I Don’t– My husband and I have been married for almost eight years now. When we started dating we discussed marriage and having children. Until eventually we got married, and I met a couple of his family then my whole thoughts about having children changed.

Itis not that I don’t love my husband, YES, I love him. It is the ugliness of his family that makes me scared to bring children for him, knowing my children may be born with the same features.

For the past 6 years, he has been trying to get me pregnant and now he is starting to believe that I can’t have children. What I haven’t told him is that ever since I met his family, I have been protecting myself against pregnancy with him by taking the injection.

I’m starting to feel guilty about my actions.

I need some advice.

Sue. Jamaica.

Dear Sue,

It is quite understandable that you may consider the looks of your children. However, your means of preventing the pregnancy could have gone a little better. Since you are feeling guilty, it may be time for you to reconsider the decision you made. I recommend that you think about your priorities and how your actions may be affecting your husband.

If it is that you want to make your husband happy and have his child and do so. Or if you are still against having his child, then you should continue to let him think you can’t have children.

The best thing you can do for your guilt is to tell him how you feel about having his children so he can know and stop trying. Bear in mind that this conversation may harm your relationship, depending on how badly he wants to have a child.