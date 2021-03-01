Dear McKoy: My Husband Sperm Tastes Rancid

Dear McKoy,

My husband’s sperm has recently started to taste rancid and it’s killing me! I am a super freak who enjoys giving him oral and I always swallow afterward but for some reason, he does not taste as good as he used to. It literally makes me want to throw up. I don’t know how to tell him this because his ego is really big and I don’t want an argument These days, I avoid sex as much as possible but it looks way too suspicious. I am afraid that this may cause a rift in our marriage. Our sexual chemistry was always very good and it was something that we used to unwind and connect, but I don’t know anymore. I have not told anybody about it because I don’t want to embarrass him. What do you think I should do?

-anonymous

Dear anonymous,

Maybe it has something to do with his diet. A man’s diet affects his “taste”. As his wife, you should be able to calmly talk to him about this without offending. It may be that he needs to see a doctor as well. This is nothing to be ashamed about. I really hope you can fix this.

McKoy