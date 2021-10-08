Dear McKoy: My Husband Says My Vagina is Slack

Dear McKoy: Since I gave birth, my husband has been saying my vagina is slack and it has taken a toll on me. He knows I’ve always been self-conscious, especially with all the changes my body underwent, and he’s not helping. I think he has begun cheating because he spends more time out and doesn’t really speak to me. I don’t know what to do because our baby is still very young and I’d expect that he’s supportive, but that’s far from it. He’s more concerned about my vagina than my well-being and that of his son’s. At this point, I’m contemplating leaving him because this is too much for me. I feel like I’m married to myself. Do you think I’m wrong for wanting to leave?

-H.L.

Dear H.L: You aren’t wrong for having those thoughts. That man is selfish. If you are in a position to leave, please do. Just ensure you’re physically, mentally, financially, emotionally and spiritually ready to undertake that challenge. I hope you have supportive friends and family too. If at any time he wants to become part of your son’s life, don’t deprive him of that.

McKoy