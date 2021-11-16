Dear McKoy: My Husband Penis is Too Small so I Bought a Dildo

Dear McKoy: I bought a dildo to satisfy myself because my husband’s penis is too small. He is a mixed person so he only has about 6 inches. He gives oral sex too but to be honest I wanted something big and firm. I got a black dildo that’s 10 inches and it hits the spot. I use it after we have sex to truly satisfy myself. It literally makes me squirt. The main reason I married him was for money because the sex game is wack. I don’t have to work cause he pays all the bills and spoils me but honestly, I wish he knew how poor he is in bed. Sometimes I think about cheating but I think my conscience would kill me. Do you think I’m a bad person?

-Y.R.

Dear Y.R.: If he’s not pleasing you, it is your job to talk to him so you can find a middle ground. Maybe you could even use toys on each other and make the bed room fun. Don’t write him off. Give it a try!

