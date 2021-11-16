Dear McKoy: My Husband Penis is Too Small so I Bought a Dildo

Dear McKoy: I bought a dildo to satisfy myself because my husband’s penis is too small. He is a mixed person so he only has about 6 inches. He gives oral sex too but to be honest I wanted something big and firm. I got a black dildo that’s 10 inches and it hits the spot. I use it after we have sex to truly satisfy myself. It literally makes me squirt. The main reason I married him was for money because the sex game is wack. I don’t have to work cause he pays all the bills and spoils me but honestly, I wish he knew how poor he is in bed. Sometimes I think about cheating but I think my conscience would kill me. Do you think I’m a bad person?

-Y.R.
Dear Y.R.: If he’s not pleasing you, it is your job to talk to him so you can find a middle ground. Maybe you could even use toys on each other and make the bed room fun. Don’t write him off. Give it a try!
Ask Dear McKoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com