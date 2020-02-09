Dear Mckoy: My Husband Penis is Dead

Dear Mckoy: My Husband Penis is Dead
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear Mckoy: My Husband Penis is Dead – My husband and I have been together for 7 years now.  We are both 40 years of age.
I noticed from some time last year that he tends to go down on me during intercourse then we never get any further. No matter how hard I tried to arouse him it just doesn’t happen.

I spoke to him about it and told him we could seek medical assistance to know what could have caused his situation at such an early age. But he keeps saying nothing is wrong with him he’s just tired.

Now I ensure he has been getting quality rest and the situation remains the same.
Because of his issue romance is locking in our marriage. I love my husband but I’m unhappy.

Dear Unhappy Wife,
It is quite normal for men at his age to experience erectile dysfunction. However, since causes differ I would recommend that you try speaking to him again. There might be more to the situation than what he is telling you now.
Therefore, the best thing for you to do is speak to him again. Ensure that you inform him about how you feel and you’d like him to reconsider getting medical assistance. 
All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Dear Mckoy: My Husband Penis is Dead
Dear Mckoy: My Husband Penis is Dead
Woman sentenced to 25 years after stabbing her own son to death for being gay
Woman sentenced to 25 years after stabbing her own son to death for being gay
Lennon High School Student Murdered in Clarendon
Lennon High School Student Murdered in Clarendon
Sub-machine Gun Seized in St Elizabeth
Sub-machine Gun Seized in St Elizabeth
Prime Suspect in the Murder of Policeman’s Mother in Old Harbour, Taken into Custody
Prime Suspect in the Murder of Policeman’s Mother in Old Harbour, Taken into Custody
Westmoreland Man Stabbed and Chopped his Wife to Death, then Drinks Gramoxone
Westmoreland Man Stabbed and Chopped his Wife to Death, then Drinks Gramoxone
Jamaican calling – Queen B Makosa
Jamaican calling – Queen B Makosa
Jamaican Politicians Debating Whether To Make It Illegal For Men To Call To Women
Jamaican Politicians Debating Whether To Make It Illegal For Men To Call To Women
Dear Editor – Who Killed Allie Jackson
Dear Editor – Who Killed Allie Jackson
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....