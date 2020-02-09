Dear Mckoy: My Husband Penis is Dead – My husband and I have been together for 7 years now. We are both 40 years of age.

I noticed from some time last year that he tends to go down on me during intercourse then we never get any further. No matter how hard I tried to arouse him it just doesn’t happen.

I spoke to him about it and told him we could seek medical assistance to know what could have caused his situation at such an early age. But he keeps saying nothing is wrong with him he’s just tired.

Now I ensure he has been getting quality rest and the situation remains the same.

Because of his issue romance is locking in our marriage. I love my husband but I’m unhappy.

Dear Unhappy Wife,

It is quite normal for men at his age to experience erectile dysfunction. However, since causes differ I would recommend that you try speaking to him again. There might be more to the situation than what he is telling you now.

Therefore, the best thing for you to do is speak to him again. Ensure that you inform him about how you feel and you’d like him to reconsider getting medical assistance.

PLEASE READ MORE https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/5702.php