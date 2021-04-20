Dear McKoy: My husband is having an affair with a college student

Dear McKoy,

Over the weekend, I found out that my husband of 13 years is cheating with this college girl. I am never the type to search phones but my intuition told me something was off so I did. This man has been paying for her whole existence! school fee, hair, nails, food, vacations..everything! While I am busy running our businesses, he is out frolicking with this homewrecker. I have not told him that I know yet because I am trying to process it. I love him but there is no way this can continue. To make matters worse, she knows about me. I am so hurt, disappointed and surprised. He always says our marriage is perfect. I don’t know what else to say. This has been a slap in the face.

J.J.

Dear J.J.,

My heart goes out to you. Please do not stay in the situation if you really don’t want to. It is time for you to heal and find better for yourself. I hope the situation can be resolved calmly. In the meantime, seek as much support as you can from trusted people around you.

McKoy