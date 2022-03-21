Dear McKoy: My husband is a Cheater

Dear McKoy: I’m writing to you because I feel so unhappy and need some advice. I love my husband and enjoy spending time with him, however, he is a serial cheater. He has caused me so much pain in the past. I have exposed numerous instances of his infidelity, and he continues to promise that he will change. I’ve attempted to leave numerous times, but it’s so difficult. Recently I searched his phone and saw him and another woman sharing naked photos. He doesn’t know I have seen them. I feel like I can’t satisfy him. I want to be sufficient so he doesn’t have to seek attention elsewhere.

I told him we should do some marriage counseling, but he says no because he claims he does not want another person in our business. I wish I could simply leave. I already have anxieties due to my acne and the fact that I gained weight after having his children. This only serves to exacerbate my feelings of worthlessness. I wish I could put him out of our home. I’m going to have to leave him but I know that he’s going to portray me as the evil person; that’s just the type of person he is, but I have to do this for my own sanity. I know I deserve way better than this. I’m at a loss on where to start. Any advice?

A.W

Dear A. W: I am sorry that you are going through this situation, however, you must not feel as if you are not worthy. There is nothing wrong with you! It is not your fault why he is breaking his marriage vows and actively being adulterous. If I am correct, you found out he was cheating more than once and you were willing to get marriage counseling whereas he was not. This means he doesn’t want to change his ways. He is perfectly happy with his lifestyle. He has a responsibility to communicate and work on the marriage.

For your legal purposes, gather evidence of his cheating. Speak with a lawyer as soon as possible. Hopefully, you have a separate bank account from him. If not, I’d recommend opening your own bank account, preferably at a different bank. Speak with a family member or someone you can trust. They may be able to provide you counsel and ideally, healthy moral support. I hope you are able to heal and receive the assistance you require on this difficult journey.

Ask Dear McKoy