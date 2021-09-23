Dear McKoy: My Husband Got our Nanny Pregnant
Dear McKoy: Last week I caught my husband having sex with our nanny. He confessed that they were having sex for months and she might be pregnant. I am so shaken up over what happened because she was always so sweet to me and acted like a mother figure to my son. I literally considered her like family and she broke my trust like this. Right now, I’m staying at my parent’s home because he refuses to fire her. I think he probably loves her more than me. It’s embarrassing. I thought I was an excellent wife. I went above and beyond for him, only for him to do this. It’s been 15 years of marriage. Fifteen. All of that down the drain for a woman he met a few years ago. I’m so angry and contemplating doing evil things to both of them. I actually wish her baby dies. I am very consumed with anger. My son is staying with me and he’s confused as to what’s going on. I don’t know what to do.