Dear McKoy: My Husband Got My Niece Pregnant

Dear McKoy: My husband got my niece pregnant. This has obviously caused a rift in the family but we have to be keeping it under wraps because we don’t want this scandal to get out. I hate to admit that we are members of a very popular family in Jamaica, and I hate to even more to admit that my niece and husband seem to have a full-blown relationship. She’s 25 and he’s almost 50. I’m 48. I feel so inferior, obviously, cause she’s younger and more attractive. I have no children because we agreed we wouldn’t have any. My sister hasn’t said much on the matter which has made me angrier. Our parents are disappointed in their grandchild and my father especially is disappointed in my husband because he saw him as a son. I’m currently staying at my house (thank God I used his money to build it years ago). I’m not sure what the outcome of this mayhem will be but I had to let off some steam some way. Maybe I will even expose him in another letter.

-Anonymous

Dear Anonymous: Now is the perfect time to process all your feelings and deal with them in a healthy way. Talking to someone, writing, exercising etc. could all be beneficial. Remember that you don’t have to remain in the marriage either. You were disrespected big time. Please don’t compare yourself to your niece. You are special and valuable in your own way. All the very best.

