Dear McKoy: My husband gave another man oral sex during a threesome

Dear McKoy,

I was having a threesome with my husband and another man and it was going well, until my husband started to suck the other man’s penis. I was so shocked that I lost all urge to have sex but they were having a grand time. In his defense, he was caught up in the moment and it meant nothing. That is so hard to believe and is very suspicious to me. He has never displayed any gay tendencies and the agreement was that they would both pleasure ME not each other. I don’t know what to think.

-Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

When you feel comfortable, talk to him about it and get clarity. It helps nobody to make assumptions or suffer in silence. All the best with your marriage.

McKoy