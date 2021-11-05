Dear McKoy: My Husband and My Sister are Too Close
Dear McKoy: My sister has recently moved in with me because she’s going through a nasty separation with her husband. He’s been cheating on her and I don’t want it to get physical so I told her she can stay with my husband and I temporarily. She’s gotten unusually close to my husband though but they always say it’s just that he’s helping her through her difficulties and providing a male’s perspective etc. it’s still however concerning that I’ve caught them in rooms by themselves in close proximity. I would hate to think that they’re betraying me like that but something looks fishy. Do you think I’m overthinking?
