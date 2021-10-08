Dear McKoy: My husband and I Admitted to Each Other That We’ve Been Cheating

Dear McKoy: My husband and I recently admitted to each other that we’ve both been cheating. He told me he gave me an STI, but at the time I caught it, I thought my side dude had given it to me so I didn’t tell my husband. Even though I’m not supposed to, I feel very hurt and betrayed and I’ve been crying a lot. I really did not want him to cheat on me because it only worsened my insecurities. I didn’t cheat because of emotions, I cheated because I was lonely sometimes and just needed some affection. He said that he actually likes the girl he’s been seeing. I don’t want to get a divorce. We haven’t spoken about the matter in detail yet, but so far, he has been keeping his distance. I haven’t told my friends or family yet because I’m still professing things but I hope we can work it out.

N.L.
Dear N.L.: Perhaps you both want to seek marriage counseling. There’s a lot to discuss and a lot to fix within that marriage that will take team effort. Otherwise, it may be best to separate and stop hurting each other. Keep me posted.
