Dear McKoy: My Husband Almost Caught Me Cheating

Dear McKoy: My husband was away for a week, or at least he was supposed to be, so I decided to bring my boyfriend over. We have better sex and he’s younger but not richer than my husband. I keep both of them because they serve their respective purposes. Anyway, my boyfriend was over and was giving me the best backshots when I heard a car pull in. I know it must have been him because he’s the only other person with the code to our gate. Anyway, I had to make my boyfriend hide in one of our guest rooms that I know he wouldn’t check, while I straightened up. I was sweating a lot and worried he might smell his cologne or notice anything out of place. Luckily, he just dropped his suitcases in the living room and told me he had to run back on the road. I was so relieved! As soon as he left, I sent my boyfriend home. Cheating is getting harder and harder.

-V.R.

Dear V.R: You might not be so lucky next time so perhaps you want to consider stop living a double life. It’s selfish. However, we all reap the rewards of our actions so I guess you know what you want.

McKoy