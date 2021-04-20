Dear McKoy: My grandmother’s man is my sugar daddy

Dear McKoy,

There has been something on my conscience for a while that I’ve been meaning to get off. My grandmother’s “boyfriend” is my sugar daddy. My grandfather died a few years back and my grandma found this man that takes such good care of her. Grandma is only in her late 50s and it’s the same for the man but he looks way younger. He is tall, very handsome and rich. I made him aware of my attraction and he said if I performed sexual activities on him, he would give me money. My grandma is not going to do certain things like oral sex or anal, but I am. I don’t know how I am still living with myself. My grandma loves me dearly but I am taking her man. I just want to know your thoughts on this.

F.L.

Dear F.L.,

You are very brazen and you’re going to face the repercussions of your actions sooner or later. You need to cut it off with this man. Not only is this person in a relationship with someone so close to you, but he is literally buying you. Aren’t you worth more than that? You need to stop it and do better. Think about how damaging this could even be to your entire family. Get out before it’s too late.

McKoy