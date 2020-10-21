Dear McKoy: My girlfriend’s vagina stinks– My woman and I have lived together for three years and things are usually great. The thing is, recently I noticed that her vagina has an extra fishy smell and I do not know how to tell her. I am even wondering if she does not notice it. It has killed my sex drive and she’s wondering why I don’t touch her anymore. I have started to spend more time with friends because I simply cannot be in her space. This is the first time something like this is happening. I know women are prone to infections but something I definitely wrong. Even after she showers I still smell it. I am wondering if she cheated on me and got an STI or STD because the smell just came out of nowhere one day.
