Dear McKoy: My girlfriend’s vagina stinks

Dear McKoy: My girlfriend's vagina stinks
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoyMy girlfriend’s vagina stinks– My woman and I have lived together for three years and things are usually great. The thing is, recently I noticed that her vagina has an extra fishy smell and I do not know how to tell her. I am even wondering if she does not notice it. It has killed my sex drive and she’s wondering why I don’t touch her anymore. I have started to spend more time with friends because I simply cannot be in her space. This is the first time something like this is happening. I know women are prone to infections but something I definitely wrong. Even after she showers I still smell it. I am wondering if she cheated on me and got an STI or STD because the smell just came out of nowhere one day.

I’m not going to lie, I have started to sleep with other women to satisfy my sexual needs because I have what they call a “white liver”. However, I still feel guilty knowing there’s a woman at home. She has not even been pressuring me for sex like one time, so I don’t know what to think. I love her and want things to work, but that scent cannot work. What should I do?
Y.P.
Dear Y.P.,
If you love her like you say you do, you would be honest and then accompany her to the doctor. Be a man and stop pretending or going behind her back. When you talk to her, be sure not to be too offensive, especially about something so sensitive. Best wishes
Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....