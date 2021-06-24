Dear McKoy: My girlfriends says my penis is too big

Dear McKoy,

My girlfriend says my penis is too big for her and she doesn’t like having sex with me. I don’t know what to do because my penis really is above average and I try to be gentle, but she still complains of being sore. The other women I’ve been with never complained so I don’t understand what’s so different. I love her so much so this is affecting me. I feel weird coming to another man about this but I can’t talk to my friends openly.

B.Z.

Dear B.Z.,

There are other avenues you can explore in your sex life to make it exciting. Communicate with her and compromise so you can both have a great time in the bedroom. This is an opportunity for you to get creative.

McKoy