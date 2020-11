Dear McKoy: My girlfriend urinated in my mouth – I know the men of this country discriminate against certain bedroom acts but I have never been ashamed to say I perform oral sex. It brings both the girl and I pleasure so I never had an issue till now. Can you believe that my woman peed in my mouth while I was giving it to her last week? Her excuse was that she was too excited and lost control of herself. It was the most horrible tasting thing ever. I vomited soo much! I don’t know how to look her in the face anymore but I don’t want to lose her. She has been trying to friend me up but I’m not ready to open up yet. Do you blame me?

J.F.

Dear J.F.,

If she has been putting out an effort to make things up, meet her halfway, It was an accident. Don’t ruin the relationship over that, just be careful next time.