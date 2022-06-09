Dear Mckoy: My Girlfriend Keeps Beating Me and I Am Afraid to Tell Anyone

I was a wild guy who many women used to flock. My body is built and I am tall. I stayed in the gym so I am fit and attractive. I had so many women at my beck and call and had no intentions to settle down anytime soon. I have a dark complexion but I have a thing for lighter skin women. I would get with black ladies but I preferred the lighter shade. I never used to mine the age because everybody has their different potential. People would often tell me that I would soon find the right person to cool my badness but i would just laugh at them.

A group of my friends and I went to Negril for a birthday barbecue. A group of girls walked past us and my eyes roamed on a sexy and beautiful one. It seems she could feel my stare because she turned around and smiled. I was melting from the smile so I approached her. We talked throughout the entire barbecue and got to know each other. At that time I was 29 and she was 33 years old. She didn’t look a day over 21 as she is short and petite. We exchanged numbers and would call and text daily. We had a friendly relationship and I found out that she was single. She would say she didn’t have the patience to deal with liars or cheaters. All I wanted to do was get some of her nookie and keep the friendship. I decided to try my luck with her and after about 4 months she gave in to me. Now from I have been wilding out, this was the first time I experienced this level of intimacy and passion; there was something way different and I was so drawn into her. It was as if she had a force on her that snatched out my heart. I found myself yearning for her and just wanting to be with her alone. That was no way me, so I went back to my womanizing ways. My mother saw us one day and told me that she is sensing evil on her. I just dismissed that because I thought my mom was too spiritual.

I was out with a lady one day and she appeared up and I don’t know why I found myself being afraid of her. Imagine me the giant feeling fearful of the little petite lady. She just said a casual good evening to us and kept moving. When I got to my house, I saw her sitting on my verandah. I opened the door and she came inside. She greeted me with a box in my face and started swinging punches. I was so hurt about it but I couldn’t find the courage to lift my hands at her. When she was finished with her assaults, she demanded that I go bathe and come give her sex. Now for me, that was a turn on and I just took out my anger in the sex but she welcomed every rough stroke. Over time, I realized she has a hand problem but the more she does it, the more I am drawn to her.

She caught me kissing a girl and she used a belt this time to put on licks on me. I wanted to take her up and drop her on the floor but I couldn’t; it was like something or someone was holding my hands. The hits were very hot and I found myself crying which is a first for me. I got so afraid of her and her hands. I now feel like her child instead of her lover. The last time she beat me, she was cursing and saying she warned me about the liars and cheaters and I still went in her panties.

I am so ashamed of what is happening to me; 5 years later at age 34, I am getting beaten by my girlfriend. I cannot tell anybody at all because it is embarrassing. I tried to leave her but I cannot. I am no longer interested in her but I just cannot leave her. My friends laugh and say she has clipped my wings but I cannot tell them the truth about the bondage I am under.

Anonymous

Kingston

Dear Sir: To have a woman beating on you must destroy your ego and pride. I blame you in the first instance because you lead her into thinking you were going to have a committed relationship; all this to fulfill your selfish desires. You will have to take some action as this is domestic abuse. You should get the police involved immediately before it gets worst.

