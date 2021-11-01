Dear McKoy: My Girlfriend is Too Tight
Dear McKoy: I can’t believe I’m writing this but the girl I’ve been seeing has too much of a tight vagina. It’s hard to go in and out of her because her grip is so firm. I’ve never experienced this in my life and it’s even painful sometimes. I haven’t said anything to her, but I am wondering if there’s anyway she can loosen up a bit, literally. Her vagina is choking me. I can’t have sex with her often cause she’s not in the mood most times or she’s busy or tired so it’s not like we can get used to each other. I love her differently, but the sex is a cause for concern. What can I do?