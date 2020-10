Dear McKoy: My girlfriend is pregnant but I don’t want to be a father- I’m in a tough situation and I hope you can help. My girlfriend of four years is pregnant but I’m not ready. I would love it if she does an abortion but I don’t think she believes in that. I’m not where I want to be financially and we don’t even own home; we’re still paying rent. Sometimes I feel to just run away but my conscience is holding me back. She needs money for herself and baby items and it’s putting such a strain on me. A part of me has started to resent her even though this isn’t her fault. Everybody else in the family seems excited for this baby except me. Even my mother is saying how she always wanted a grandchild. I don’t know what to do. I don’t feel any sort of love towards the child and my girlfriend has started to feel like a burden. Should I try to convince her to do the abortion?

C.E.

Dear C.E.,

All babies are a blessing from God even when we don’t understand their purpose off the bat. Do not force your girlfriend to go through such a traumatizing experience simply because you’re not ready. That’s very unfair. You need to accept responsibility and accept your new reality and adjust. If you need to, talk to a professional to get over your fears. I know being a parent isn’t easy, but you have created life so you need to stand up to your role. Be comforting to your girlfriend because her body is going through many changes right now and she needs as much support as possible. Finally, pray and ask God for strength and guidance to take you through.