Dear McKoy: My Girlfriend is planning to have sex with best friend

Dear McKoy,

I found out my girl has been texting my best friend and making plans to meet up and have sex but I don’t know if I should confront her now or just show up at the meeting spot. I don’t plan to harm them; I just want them to know that I know and that she has to move out of our house. I don’t know where she’s going to stay because he lives with his baby’s mother. I love her and wanted to marry her but that’s certainly impossible after this. How should I go about breaking the news to them? This is the last time I’m going to give my all to a girl cause they’re way too ungrateful.

R.S.

Dear R.S.,

Let them know from now and avoid the theatrics by showing up when they meet up. This is a time for learning and healing so focus on yourself while you get that done. I’m sure the right person will come along.

McKoy

