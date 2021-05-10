Dear McKoy: My friend almost caught me having sex with her man

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

I was having sex with my friend’s man when she came home and almost caught us. I was riding him and had to fly off really quick when I heard the grill being pulled. I stayed in their abandoned bedroom for hours until she fell asleep and I snuck out. To how long I was around there I got so hungry and I wanted to pee. I was smelly because of the sex and contemplated my whole life. I’m not going to stop having sex with him but I never want to be in that position again. She would be too upset.

G.R.

Dear G.R.,

You need to get out of people’s relationships. There are too many men out there for you to be doing this kind of thing. 

McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....