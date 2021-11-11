Dear McKoy: My Father-in-Law is My Side Man

Dear McKoy: My confession is that my side man is my father-in-law. He’s 30 years older than I am, but looks young and his penis sure does work wonders. He even gives head and my husband doesn’t. We started fooling around about a year now when he had come to our house to collect a tool. My husband wasn’t there and he stuck around for a while. That wasn’t our first encounter alone because I’d say we had a pretty chill relationship, but he decided to make a move on me and I didn’t resist. I was always attracted to him and let me tell you, that was the best sex I had. He had a vasectomy so we have sex raw as much as we can. He makes my vagina happy and I’m gonna keep seeing him as long as I possibly can.

-R.T.

Dear R.T.: You can only hide this secret for so long. Eventually, it will come out like all secrets do and you need to think about the implications on your marriage. Always remember, play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

McKoy