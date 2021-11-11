Dear McKoy: My Father-in-Law is My Side Man
Dear McKoy: My confession is that my side man is my father-in-law. He’s 30 years older than I am, but looks young and his penis sure does work wonders. He even gives head and my husband doesn’t. We started fooling around about a year now when he had come to our house to collect a tool. My husband wasn’t there and he stuck around for a while. That wasn’t our first encounter alone because I’d say we had a pretty chill relationship, but he decided to make a move on me and I didn’t resist. I was always attracted to him and let me tell you, that was the best sex I had. He had a vasectomy so we have sex raw as much as we can. He makes my vagina happy and I’m gonna keep seeing him as long as I possibly can.