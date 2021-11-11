Dear McKoy: My Father-in-Law is My Side Man

Dear McKoy: My confession is that my side man is my father-in-law. He’s 30 years older than I am, but looks young and his penis sure does work wonders. He even gives head and my husband doesn’t. We started fooling around about a year now when he had come to our house to collect a tool. My husband wasn’t there and he stuck around for a while. That wasn’t our first encounter alone because I’d say we had a pretty chill relationship, but he decided to make a move on me and I didn’t resist. I was always attracted to him and let me tell you, that was the best sex I had. He had a vasectomy so we have sex raw as much as we can. He makes my vagina happy and I’m gonna keep seeing him as long as I possibly can.

-R.T.
Dear R.T.: You can only hide this secret for so long. Eventually, it will come out like all secrets do and you need to think about the implications on your marriage. Always remember, play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
McKoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com