Dear McKoy: My father-in-law and I had sex – I read your columns everyday and I must say they gave me the courage to send in my story. Keep up the good work, by the way. My husband and I have a stable marriage. I’m very close to his family and I even hang around them when he’s on business trips and so on. His father looks just like him; very handsome and accomplished businessman. He’s what you would call sugar daddy material. He has always been very kind to me and made sure his son was treating me well. Couple weeks ago, his father wasn’t feeling well and his mother went abroad to settle some other family matter. Being that my husband was working, he asked me to go to his parents’ house and give his father some food and medication. When I went, the father seemed relatively okay to me. He was resting and watching TV, so I just gave him the food I had cooked. We were there talking about his health and family etc until I realized this man’s hand was on my thigh. I was so frightened that I moved away, but he pulled me back beside him gently and began stroking my face. Remember, he’s very handsome so I got wet immediately. He kissed me roughly and slid his hand into my underwear and started fingering he. It’s the best thing I’ve ever felt. Next thing I know I’m naked and he’s on top of me and we’re having great sex! I orgasmed so many times and I gave him oral to finish him off.

After that I went home and before I could even brush my teeth or shower my husband kissed me. I felt so guilty! The father and I haven’t spoken about it but my conscience is bothering me. What should I do? Should I move on with life or come clean?

P.T.

Dear P.T.,

I’m in no position to judge because some bizarre things happen to the best of us. It’s always best to be honest. However I know that would cause such a divide in the entire family. Perhaps, you should both take this to the grave. Never do anything like that again though. Respect yourself, your husband and your mother-in-law.