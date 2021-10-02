Dear McKoy: My Encounter with a Cop

Dear McKoy: Last week I was on the road after curfew because I needed to pick up something from a friend that lives about an hour from me. I was pulled over by the police and one of them in particular was really cute. To be honest, I flirted my way through the encounter and I took his number. I messaged him the next day and he expressed mutual interest so we ended up having sex the other day at a motel. I know it was incredibly fast, but I don’t believe in wasting time, plus I live with my boyfriend. My new fling said if I’m ever on the road after hours I should call him and he’ll sort it out. This is a good link to have. Plus, he has a huge size and gives good head. Let’s see how this plays out.

-Anonymous

Dear Anonymous: Please try to adhere to the curfew orders. Also, I do not condone cheating, especially with someone you barely know. It’s not very responsible at all. Be careful.

