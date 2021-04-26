Dear McKoy: My dad is cheating on my mom with his secretary

Dear McKoy,

My father is having an affair with his secretary while my mother is in the hospital with a chronic illness. If I could kill him, I probably would for all the pain he’s causing me. I can’t tell her because it would be devastating but I can never be close to him again. He’s even sending this woman to evening classes. McKoy, I don’t know what to do. It feels like I’m going insane. He knows that I know and he’s trying to bribe me but nothing he does or says will fix this. I can’t talk to anybody about it. I’ve been crying nonstop.

H.B.

Dear H.B.,

Take the time to heal and focus on your mother and your mental health. There’s no timeline when it comes to healing. Speak to a professional if you must and don’t keep things bottled up.

McKoy