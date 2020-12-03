Dear McKoy: My Co-worker Caught our Supervisor and I Having Sex – I am in a very uncomfortable situation at work and I fear that eventually, I will lose my job. My supervisor and I started a fling about three months ago but we usually hook up at each other’s houses or anywhere outside of work. However, during the time when it kept raining a few weeks ago it’s like both of us were so turned on to the point where we could no wait to go home. So, there we were at work, and we agreed to do a quickie in the sickbay because people did not usually go there anyway. I went in first and he came in minutes later to not make things too obvious. We were doing our thing when all of a sudden my coworker barges in and catches us partially naked. It just so happened that she was having a bellyache and wanted to lie down for a bit. What are the odds?!

We quickly dressed and it was just awkward after that. Since then, she has been doing snide things like asking me to pick up her shifts more than usual and I can’t say no because I feel like she would report us to HR. I can’t keep living like this. That man and I have broken things off since.

V.N.

Dear V.N.: That was very careless and irresponsible of you and I am glad you learnt your lesson. Perhaps you, the supervisor and your co-worker can talk about it and move forward. It would be good if you could retain your job so just put everything on the table and get it out of the way.

McKoy