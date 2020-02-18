Dear Mckoy: My Children Are For My Uncle

Dear Mckoy: My Children Are For My Uncle: I came across your site and have found it to be very interesting.

I’ll be very brief in my letter. I’m 22 years of age. When I was 15, I lost my parents in a nasty accident. This led to my uncle, by my father’s side, becoming the guardian for me and my two younger siblings. They are now 15 and 17 years old.

Ever since I lost my parents and came to live with my uncle he has been sexually involved with me. Because of that, I worry about my younger siblings.

At 17, I eventually had a boyfriend that I was also sexually active with. Then by the time I was 19 years old, I already had two children for my uncle but gave them to my boyfriend.

Now, both my children are ill and my boyfriend went to give blood. I was later informed that they did not match. He is now questioning the situation and promised that if I am honest with him he will still stay with us and care for my children because he loves them both.

Please help me to make a decision.

Ann, St Mary.

Dear Ann,

First of all, thank you.

I am sorry to hear about what happened to you and I understand your worries. I hope that it has not been and does not happen to your sisters as well. I recommend that if you can get them out of his reach, by taking them in, then it would be best to do so.  However, if you can not accommodate them and you feel that he may be doing something, then you can report it to the nearest police station for further assistance.

I advise that if you believe that your boyfriend is being sincere and trust him, then you confide in him. You can inform him of what happened and allow him to help you through it.

