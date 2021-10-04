Dear McKoy: My Brother is My Son’s Biological Father

Dear McKoy: I recently found out my seven-year-old son actually belongs to my brother. It has been such a hard time for me because everybody who knows me knows that my son is my life. Apparently, my wife and he were involved before we got married and during the early stages. I’m so surprised because he was my best man at the wedding and she’s always been such a “good girl” to me. Everything about her seemed perfect and I always swore for her. She told me because I’m a citizen of America and I wanted to file for everyone, but you know a DNA test would be required anyway. I’ve never cried so much in my life. I love her so much and my brother was my role model. I don’t know how I’ll ever recover from this. I’ve been isolating myself because I’m ashamed, confused, angry and all sorts of emotions. I can’t believe this is happening.

K.M.

Dear K.M.: Take as much time as you need to process this grief. It isn’t easy and nobody can tell you how long you should feel sad about it. It is always up to you to decide if you want to still father that child. Technically, he is still yours and you’ve already developed a bond. If you don’t want to, I hope you’ll heal and get the help you need, if necessary.

