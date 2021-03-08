Dear McKoy: My Boyfriend’s penis is too small

I recently met my boyfriend in person for the first time and the sex is very unsatisfactory because of his tiny penis. I’m afraid to say anything cause he’s already invested so much into me and I don’t want to sound ungrateful but I can’t even orgasm. I fake it every time and he thinks he’s doing an amazing job, but I’m just doing it for his ego. I don’t want to cheat. I have many options out there but I don’t know how much longer I can hold out. He’s very sweet otherwise but our sex life is bottom tier. Maybe I’ll hide and buy a big dildo but nothing beats the real thing. I don’t know if I want a small penis forever. I still like him though.

L.Y.

Dear L.Y.,

Talk to him about including sex toys and fire play to spice things up. There are never ending possibilities to sex and I don’t want you to beat up yourself for not liking it with him, so far.Just work through it and find a way. Best wishes.

McKoy