Dear McKoy: My boyfriend wants to get married but I’m in love with my sideman

Dear McKoy,

I had written to you a while back and was satisfied with the feedback so here I am again with another matter. My boyfriend wants to marry me but I love my sideman more. I don’t know how to tell my boyfriend. It would definitely break his heart. I feel so conflicted. My boyfriend and I have been together for 3 years, my sideman and I have been together for about 6 months but people can make you feel things in months, that others didn’t in years. I don’t know how to approach this situation. I know my boyfriend will get frustrated and eventually become suspicious about why I keep avoiding his proposal! Please help.

D.G.

Dear D.G.,

Be honest with the man and don’t waste his time. However, make sure you’re not giving up sure for unsure. If you think you and your sideman complement each other more, by all means; go ahead. Don’t play with your boyfriend’s feelings anymore.

McKoy