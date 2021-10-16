Dear McKoy: My Boyfriend Tells Me to Use a Dildo on Him During Sex

Dear McKoy: My boyfriend insists that I use a dildo on him when we have sex. This is actually pretty weird because I never saw him as the type to like anything inserted in his anus but he wants me to use the dildo to basically drill into him so he can cum. I hate doing it because he likes it hard, and it makes my wrist hurt but I don’t want him to be dissatisfied. As I said, this is a very recent fetish and I find it odd. I wonder if he’s bisexual or something like that and is dropping hints. I haven’t asked directly because I’m scared he might say yes. Do you have any advice?

-H.T.
Dear H.T.: You are adults and sometimes adulthood requires uncomfortable conversations. This is one of them that has to be had. It doesn’t make sense to guess and sit in wonder about something a conversation can solve. Just be upfront.
McKoy

