Dear McKoy: My Boyfriend Tells Me to Use a Dildo on Him During Sex
Dear McKoy: My boyfriend insists that I use a dildo on him when we have sex. This is actually pretty weird because I never saw him as the type to like anything inserted in his anus but he wants me to use the dildo to basically drill into him so he can cum. I hate doing it because he likes it hard, and it makes my wrist hurt but I don’t want him to be dissatisfied. As I said, this is a very recent fetish and I find it odd. I wonder if he’s bisexual or something like that and is dropping hints. I haven’t asked directly because I’m scared he might say yes. Do you have any advice?