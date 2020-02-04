Dear Mckoy: My Boyfriend Left Me For My Little Sister

My Boyfriend Left Me For My Little Sister:

I’m 26 years old and the eldest of three sisters. My boyfriend and I were together for three years. Until I took my 19-year-old sister from the country to live with us and hopefully have a better life here where we are living.

But after about two months of having her living here with me, I noticed she was very friendly with my boyfriend. But I ignored the signs.

A few days ago an argument developed between me and my boyfriend and to my surprise my sister attacked me. So I gave her some money and told her its best she goes back to the country because I wasn’t going to allow anyone to make my life unhappy.

I then also told my boyfriend we needed to call the relationship a day and go our separate ways. They both then left together.

Now a family member of his contact me querying the problem between us because they noticed he took in a teenage girl to live with him that have been visiting a few months now. I was a bit confused and thought that even though I told him it was over I would still make a check.

When I got to the house it was my 19-year-old sister in bed with my boyfriend. He then confessed that they have been involved two months before I brought her to live with us and he had planned to move out of my house and live with her. With all that was said in my face, my sister then told me she hates me and he’s now her man so I should leave before she F me up.

I love my siblings and have been working from age 17 to take care of them in the country because we lost our parents by Aids so we are all we got, especially her but she is ungrateful and disrespectful to me.

Hurting. Kingston.

Dear Hurting: Your story is a very touching one. I understand your pain.

But you know what? Be strong and happy everything has been exposed early enough before she may have gotten pregnant by your boyfriend in your own home.

On the other hand, your boyfriend is a no-good bastard. Let them both stay where they are while you try and keep your head up, they will soon come running to you for help.. by then it will be all left up to you.

Be strong and smile at the storm.

All the best.